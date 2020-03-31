South Africa

Body of missing woman found dumped in pit toilet at local church

By Iavan Pijoos - 31 March 2020 - 07:14
The body of Mohanuwa Kobedi was found and exhumed on Sunday morning.
The body of missing Mohanuwa Kobedi was found dumped in a pit toilet behind a local church in a township in Sasolburg, Free State, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Brig Motantsi Makhele said the body of Kobedi was found and exhumed on Sunday morning.

Police followed up and arrested one man who then identified his co-accused, Makhele said.

Three other men were also arrested for the murder.

The motive for the murder was not known.

The four men aged between 30 and 56, were charged with murder and are expected to appear in the Zamdela Magistrate’s Court soon.

