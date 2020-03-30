SA motorists to see the biggest drop in petrol price next month

SA motorists should see the largest fuel price decrease on record from April 1, when unleaded petrol could see a record drop of about R2 per litre, the Automobile Association (AA) said.

Oil prices have crashed this year due to a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which has more than offset a weaker rand, while demand for oil has also fallen due to the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 virus.

Unleaded 95 petrol is set for a R2.18/l drop, with 93 set to decrease by R2.05, the AA said.

Both grades of diesel are expected to fall about R1.65/l, with illuminating paraffin down R1.98.

These drops do not include a 16c increase in the fuel levy, and a 9c increase in the Road Accident Fund levy.