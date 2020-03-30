Pretoria father arrested for forcefully taking son from mother during lockdown

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting his 14-year-old son – and for ignoring rules prohibiting movement during the national lockdown.

The boy was allegedly forcefully abducted by his biological father at his mother's house in Pretoria on Sunday.

According to deputy minister in the presidency Hlengiwe Mkhize, the man drove to the house and “without permission” left with the child.

“The government pronounced that there shall be no movement during the 21-day lockdown aimed at flattening the curve of contagion. It is reckless that a father can drive to a mother's house and, without permission, take a child,” said Mkhize in a statement.