Pensioners welcome smaller queues for payment of social grants

Pensioners have thanked the government for splitting payment dates in order to reduce long queues at various pay points for social grants across the country.

At the post office in Primrose, Germiston, the queue for the social grant payments was short and each beneficiary spent about 20 minutes waiting for their money.

Nosinare Titimane, 63, of Makause informal settlement, said things were going well for the pensioners on Monday.

“Everything is going smooth. I believe it is because those who get the grant for children are not coming today. That has made a huge difference. The queue is small and we don’t have to wait for a long time. It really helped us to separate the payment dates.

“If there were people receiving child grants here, things would have been really bad,” she said.

Titimane said she had already made the adjustment of staying at home since the beginning of the national lockdown on Friday.