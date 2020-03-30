No room to socially distance but life goes on

Ten or so gamblers stand around a table and do their thing at - Makause informal settlement in Primrose, Germiston, on the East Rand. Identical scenes repeat themselves at various points in the settlement in clear contravention of the regulations set out by the government for the 21-day lockdown.

But there is little members of the community could do or say as they felt helpless and fearful about contracting the deadly coronavirus.

It is also business as usual for informal traders, and people are roaming the streets despite the lockdown.

Yesterday marked day 3 of the lockdown which came into effect at midnight on Thursday, and poor communities such as hostel dwellers and informal settlement residents feel helpless and said the conditions they live under are making it difficult for them to comply with the regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"If coronavirus can come here, it will wipe us out," said General Moyo, organiser of the Makause Community Development Forum. "Life is difficult for us here. As you can see, it is Makause as usual. It is business as usual. People are not taking these restrictions seriously. There is no social distancing. It is difficult for people living here to comply.

"In just one yard there can be 18 families living together. Even for anyone who wants to self-isolate, it is difficult here. We also have a challenge with water. There are about 20,000 people living here and only 13 taps that supply water.

"We see in the news that other municipalities are providing more water, here nothing of that sort is happening."