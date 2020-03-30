Mpumalanga Premier 'poison plot' a mystery

There is a mystery around Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane's absence from public life in recent weeks with allegations that she was hospitalised as a

result of suspected poisoning.

Mtshweni-Tsipane was last seen nearly three weeks ago when the initial cases of the coronavirus were announced in her province.

Her absence in the public spotlight has raised question marks in political circles, but her office yesterday emphatically denied that she had been hospitalised,

City Press reported that Mtshweni-Tsipane spent days at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria, apparently fighting for her life, while the country was battling with the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Her spokesperson Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni denied that the premier was in hospital, or suspected of having been poisoned.

"The premier is not recovering from anything, she's in good health at home. She was never hospitalised," Mkani-Mpolweni said.

"These are baseless allegations."

But sources within the premier's office told Sowetan that there was a plot to eliminate Mtshweni-Tsipane.

The plot is apparently linked with the upcoming provincial conference of the ANC to elect a provincial chairperson to replace Deputy President David Mabuza.

"Yes she spent about three days in hospital, we are not sure on how they managed to keep this off the eyes of the public because some of her employees are not aware.

"She didn't even appoint an acting premier during her time of sickness," said a source at the premier's office.

Acting chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga Mandla Ndlovu and Mtshweni-

Tsipane are contesting the chairmanship of the ANC in Mpumalanga

Two other sources within the provincial government told Sowetan, on condition of anonymity, that she had been hospitalised, but was discharged about a week ago.