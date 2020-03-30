Mall arranges social distancing for shoppers by using queuing chairs
Mams Mall in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, has introduced measures, including enforced social distance, among shoppers to help curb the spread of coronavirus among their customers.
With shoppers coming in droves to buy essentials at several retail shops and pharmacies during the lockdown, long queues had formed which made customers stand close to each other, prompting the mall officials to come up with a solution.
The mall management placed chairs, one-and-a-half meter apart in front of the retail outlets and pharmacies, creating space among the shoppers during the lockdown.
Customers were also regularly sanitised to make their shopping experience pleasurable and safe.
Mams Mall is located along the busy Tsamaya Road, Mamelodi's thoroughfair, and it's a popular shopping destination in the township.
Nthabiseng Moremela, the mall's marketing manager, said: "I would like to thank the team at Mams Mall who quickly came up with a convenient queuing system to make the long wait more comfortable for shoppers and the food court seating was repurposed and placed at 1.5m distances so shoppers did not have to stand during waiting periods due to limitations of only 100 people allowed in the grocery stores at a time and chairs are disinfected after every shopper."
Moremela said the elderly and disabled were helped by the security personnel to be served first.
The security personnel wore safety gear and were armed with sanitising sprays.
Sowetan saw shoppers being sanitised on arrival at the mall yesterday morning.
Customer chairs were regularly sanitised after each customer moved to another chair.
Shopper Kabelo Mawelela said: "I'm very happy that the management and security of the mall have come up with the measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in our township," said Mawelela .
Another shopper Clement Toto said: "I wish other malls across the country could copy the Mams Mall with their measures to stop the spread the virus," said Toto.
news@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.