Mall arranges social distancing for shoppers by using queuing chairs

Mams Mall in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, has introduced measures, including enforced social distance, among shoppers to help curb the spread of coronavirus among their customers.

With shoppers coming in droves to buy essentials at several retail shops and pharmacies during the lockdown, long queues had formed which made customers stand close to each other, prompting the mall officials to come up with a solution.

The mall management placed chairs, one-and-a-half meter apart in front of the retail outlets and pharmacies, creating space among the shoppers during the lockdown.

Customers were also regularly sanitised to make their shopping experience pleasurable and safe.

Mams Mall is located along the busy Tsamaya Road, Mamelodi's thoroughfair, and it's a popular shopping destination in the township.