Fort Hare to 'seek divine intervention' after 13 deaths

The University of Fort Hare in Eastern Cape is appealing for divine intervention and spiritual cleansing in response to the violent deaths of 13 students in 15 months as bereaved relatives gear up for a lawsuit.

At the funeral of student Ayabonga Siphumle Nazo in Mqanduli on Saturday, the university's head of sport, Loyiso Lange, said: "Last year, we lost 10 lives, and this year alone, three students have already been killed.

"They all died violent deaths. The university is appealing for divine intervention. We were aiming at having a multi-religious ceremony to cleanse the institution.

"We call upon religious leaders, traditional healers and community leaders to put Fort Hare in their prayers. We need this to come to an end," the distraught Lange prayed.

Nazo, 21, a second-year BSc geology student, was hit on the head with an iron rod by a fellow student at the university's Marikana residence in Alice on March 13.

He was rushed to nearby Victoria Hospital and later transferred to Frere Hospital in East London, but he succumbed to his injuries eight days later, on March 21.