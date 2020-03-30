Durban call centre employees evacuated over lockdown violations

An international call centre based in South Africa has caught the ire of trade union Cosatu and the KwaZulu-Natal department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs for allegedly forcing workers to continue working during the national lockdown and threatening pay cuts for those who refuse.

On Monday Cosatu officials together with economic department officials met CCI South Africa representatives and employees before staff were evacuated from the premises in Umhlanga.

Cosatu KZN secretary Edwin Mkhize told TimesLIVE on Monday that because of the high volume of calls received from employees of the company since Friday, the union decided to pay a visit to its building, despite its employees not being members of the labour federation.

"CCI has a history of exploiting workers. First, we went through the building and none of the people there are essential workers. They are not supposed to be at work," he said.

Mkhize also told TimesLIVE that workers were only given masks and gloves and social distancing enforced only once Cosatu officials arrived.

"Workers were told to come to work or take unpaid leave. We have since established that the employer has deducted monies from salaries, in anticipation of workers taking leave before they can even get their salaries," he said.

He said the company should not be in operation and the workers should be paid for the 21 days of lockdown.

"We also demand that money deducted from salaries be put back and that the unpaid compulsory leave be put to an end."

CCI did not respond to queries.