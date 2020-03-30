Businessman who tripped over a car wins round one of fight with dealership

Cape Town bylaws have helped a businessman claim for damages against a car dealership that parked a vehicle on a pavement. Leonard Deacon, 59, was walking in 2014 and caught his right leg on the tow bar on a BMW 540i parked on a pavement. He tripped and fell.

Deacon’s counsel argued in court papers that a section of the city of Cape Town's parking bylaw prohibited the parking of a vehicle "on a sidewalk or in a manner restricting pedestrian movement on a sidewalk".

The vehicle belonged to Reeds Motor Group.

Deacon is claiming compensation from them for damages after he was injured in the fall. A judgement handed down by the high court in Cape Town explained that the BMW was one of five or six vehicles parked on the pavement outside the showroom.

Judge Ashley Binns-Ward noted that it appeared the dealership had been granted what appeared to be an informal dispensation by the municipal authorities, permitting it to use the pavement to display some vehicles.