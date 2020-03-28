'No initiation schools this season', says Mpumalanga MEC for Cooperative governance and traditional affairs

In an effort to help curb the spread of covid-19, Mpumalanga MEC for Cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Mandla Msibi has ordered the cancellation of all initiation schools in the province.

Msibi said initiation season which starts anytime from the end of the month has the potential to spread the virus hence the cancellation.

“In accordance with the president’s directive to prohibit gatherings as a mitigation measure against the COVID-19, infections the province of Mpumalanga will not have initiation schools until further notice. We understand some parents and community members had prepared that their children go to initiation schools (Ingoma) this time of the year however we have spoken to our traditional leaders through the Ingoma forum that there should be such a culture practice until further notice as directed by the president."

"We understand that initiations schools or such gathering have got a potential to spread coronavirus which is totally something the country and the province don’t need,” said Msibi.

Chairperson of the Mpumalanga house of traditional leaders, INkosi Sandile Ngomane said a directive had already been sent to traditional councils.

“We have since spoken to traditional leaders, indeed there will be no Ingoma until further notice as directed by the president. We just ask parents to know that and anyone who will break the law, we will send the police to them,” said Ngomane.