WATCH | Drive and test: drive-through Covid-19 testing station opens in Joburg

A drive-through Covid-19 testing station opened on Thursday March 26 2020 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. As pressure mounts for the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the public and private health- care sectors are working together.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the first two Covid-19 related deaths in the country. Coronavirus cases in SA have now surpassed the 1,000 mark with Friday being the first day of the national lockdown.

The drive-through testing station is run by HealthInsite in partnership with Mullah laboratories. HealthInsite says the concept is aimed at improving access and reducing the risk of possibly spreading infection of Covid-19.