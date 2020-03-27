Police called in after German tourists refuse to remain under quarantine

Police had to be called in to help the department of health deal with a group of German tourists who refused to remain under quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities reacted after being alerted about the group's plans to leave the country. The group of 60 German tourists is currently under quarantine at a private facility in Gauteng.

The member who tested positive for the coronavirus is currently at a health facility.

“It is disappointing that the group was not cooperating with officials to a point where police had to be called in the by the department to help manage the situation. The group had planned on leaving the country yesterday, however Port health services were alerted and responded to the situation leading to the group being grounded,” Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

With assistance from the police, the department was able to place the group at two facilities. A group of 47 was placed at a private facility in the province, while others were moved to health facilities.

“Due to the limited quarantine space, separate arrangements were made to have the other 15 members of the group accommodated at one of the Gauteng’s health facilities and are under quarantine,” Kekana said.

She said necessary precautions were taken with regards to the transportation to prevent exposure.