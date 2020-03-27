'Nothing wrong' with Cyril Ramaphosa wearing military uniform: defence minister

Ramaphosa wore camouflage clothing on Thursday night when speaking to the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) ahead of their deployment to help keep order during the national lockdown.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula defended the president.

“The president is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, and there is nothing wrong with him wearing the uniform of the SA National Defence Force.

“The uniform the president was wearing is the uniform of the SANDF. If he had been wearing the uniform of the MK [uMkhonto we Sizwe], which is part of the ex-combatants uniform of the ANC, it would have been completely out of order, and he would not have addressed the soldiers.

“The uniform the president was wearing was his camouflage overall. That uniform is worn when you know that you’re going to work,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

- TimesLIVE