South Africa

Hundreds stranded as Durban halts taxi operations

By Orrin Singh - 27 March 2020 - 14:23
A deserted and dirty taxi rank in Warwick Junction in Durban on day one of the lockdown.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Hundreds of commuters have been left stranded in Durban after a last minute decision by the eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC) to suspend all operations within the city.

This after the council said it had learnt of a new instruction on Friday morning that no more than seven people would be allowed per load — making it not economically feasible for them to operate.

EMTC chairman Bongani Nzuza told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that they were merely complying with an instruction that had come from the province, but declined to comment further.

Boy Zondi, the South African Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial chairperson, could not be reached for comment.

In a statement, EMTC said it was also surprised to learn of a new instruction from law enforcement agencies that no more than seven passengers would be allowed per load.

“The industry has calculated this as a free service and will leave the operation and industry in chaos,” he said.

On Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said public transport would be allowed to operate between 5am and 9am, and 4pm and 8pm.

