South Africa

Yes, you will still be able to buy Sowetan & Sunday Times in Jozi and Pretoria

By Jessica Levitt - 26 March 2020 - 15:40

As the national lockdown comes into effect on Thursday at midnight, you're probably wondering just how you'll get your hands on your daily copy of Sowetan and weekly Sunday Times.

Arena Holdings has confirmed it has implemented the necessary precautions for staff selling newspapers in and around Johannesburg and Pretoria.

They will wear masks, gloves and  protective clothing to ensure they comply with guidelines set out by government.

There are 709 cases of coronavirus in SA. Government has urged citizens to social distance, wash hands and they will only be able to shop at certain times.

You can follow us on Twitter for all of the latest Covid-19 updates. You know, for informed and accurate news.

@SowetanLIVE

@TimesLIVE

@SundayTimesZA

