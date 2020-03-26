Union bound by own constitution on who its members are, top court rules

Clause 1(2) of Numsa’s constitution provides that “the scope of the union is the metal industry” and also states all workers who are or were working in the metal and related industries are eligible for membership of Numsa.

Though the scope of industries which Numsa represents is wide, the paper and packaging industry is not included in its scope of membership as defined in its constitution.

The dispute began in January 2015, when Numsa approached Lufil Packaging requesting that the company deduct union fees for its members employed by the company.

Lufil refused on the basis that Lufil's operations, being in the paper and packaging industry, did not fall within the permitted scope of Numsa's constitution.

The dispute went to the labour court which found in favour of Numsa. The labour court held that what mattered was that the union was registered and sufficiently representative.

Aggrieved by this, Lufil appealed to the labour appeal court, which held that unions only have powers that are conferred on them by their constitutions.

In an unanimous judgment written by acting justice Margaret Victor, the court said the central issue was whether Numsa could obtain organisational rights in terms of the Labour Relations Act from Lufil, whose employees fall outside Numsa's scope as defined in the union's constitution. Victor said a voluntary union, such as Numsa, was bound by its constitution.

“It has no powers beyond the four corners of that document,” Victor said.