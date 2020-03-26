Here are some of the schools at which Gauteng's vulnerable will be helped

The Gauteng government has put in place measures to deliver aid to the homeless, abused women and indigent pupils during the 21-day lockdown period that starts at midnight on Thursday.

“In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Gauteng provincial government will use existing social infrastructure to work in partnerships to develop solutions that will address homelessness. The province will divert resources to bolster social services support to the homeless through using existing school infrastructure,” said acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The department has identified 30 schools for social support services that are categorised into central, eastern, northern and western corridors.

Schools that fall under the central corridor include Queens High School, King Edward V11 Preparatory School, Jeppe High School for Boys and Parktown Boys’ High School.

Laerskool Elspark in Ekurhuleni will provide shelter for the homeless in the eastern corridor.

Northern corridor schools include Prinshofskool, Pretoriaskool Vir Serebraal Gestremdes and Transoranje — Skool Vir Dowes.