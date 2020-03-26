South Africa

Evangelist pastor Angus Buchan tests positive for Covid-19

By Staff Reporter - 26 March 2020 - 14:01
Evangelist Angus Buchan has announced that he tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

Evangelist pastor Angus Buchan has tested positive for Covid-19.

"After speaking to my private physician this morning – who has been in contact with the laboratory that holds our results, we received greater clarity on our results. We had indeed tested positive for the Coronavirus. However we are not showing symptoms and are in good health."

IMPORTANT UPDATE 26/03/2020 After speaking to my private physician this morning – who has been in contact with the...

Posted by Angus Buchan on Thursday, 26 March 2020

