Evangelist pastor Angus Buchan tests positive for Covid-19
Evangelist pastor Angus Buchan has tested positive for Covid-19.
"After speaking to my private physician this morning – who has been in contact with the laboratory that holds our results, we received greater clarity on our results. We had indeed tested positive for the Coronavirus. However we are not showing symptoms and are in good health."
