Divorce rate may spike because of quarantining and Covid-19 lockdown, divorce lawyer warns

When a Johannesburg woman promised to love her husband in sickness and health 14 years ago, she never expected that being alone with him 24/7 would make her question her vows.

The couple, who work in the banking sector, were instructed to self-isolate when they returned from Germany more than two weeks ago.

He says she nagged, while she discovered that he was "quite annoying".

Their self-isolation was expected to end on Monday, and they were both "grateful" to finally leave each other's company.