Disappointed couple forced to postpone wedding due to Covid-19 lockdown

The couple have been together for 11 years.

"We had planned to have both the white and traditional wedding. We planned the wedding for almost three years because I wanted us to save enough money to afford our dream wedding.

"I did not want us to start our journey together as a married couple with debts," Njokweni said. She said everything had been going according to plan and they had already made all payments.

"I don't want to lie, we are hurt and disappointed. We had already invited about 150 people for our traditional wedding which was going to take place on Saturday.

"On Friday [tomorrow], we were going to have an intimate white wedding by the beach with family and close friends, but now we have to wait," she said.

Njokweni said they decided not to cancel the wedding as that meant they had to lose 10% of everything that they had already paid for.

"We have spoken with everyone who was involved in our wedding and asked them to keep the money as the wedding will still take place at a later stage. We understand the situation and there is absolutely nothing that we can do. I can't wait to walk down the aisle, as a result if the lockdown can be cancelled tomorrow, we will go ahead with the wedding," Njokweni said.

Njokweni said if the lockdown continued as planned, their wedding will take place in September or December.