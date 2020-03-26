South Africa

Covid-19 cases now more than 900, and 'we fear it might rise': Ramaphosa

By Qaanitah Hunter - 26 March 2020 - 17:24
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the number of Covid-19 cases has jumped to over 900.
Image: Esa Alexander

South Africa now has more than 900 confirmed cases of Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing the media at the SA Reserve Bank following a virtual meeting of the G20, Ramaphosa said South Africa was the most affected country in Africa.

“We now have more than 900 people that are infected, as the minister of health told me, and we fear that it might rise even further than that,” he said.

The last figure announced on Wednesday by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was 709, with Gauteng being the worst affected.

The country will go into a national lockdown from midnight for 21 days in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

South Africa's first recorded case of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, was reported on March 5, when a 38-year-old man from Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, became the first South African to test positive.

President Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus - presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the coronavirus, his office confirmed on Thursday.
News
9 hours ago

Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango dies after contracting coronavirus

Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango died on Tuesday after contracting the new coronavirus, his representatives have confirmed.
News
2 days ago

