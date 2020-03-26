Covid-19 cases now more than 900, and 'we fear it might rise': Ramaphosa

The last figure announced on Wednesday by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was 709, with Gauteng being the worst affected.

The country will go into a national lockdown from midnight for 21 days in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

South Africa's first recorded case of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, was reported on March 5, when a 38-year-old man from Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, became the first South African to test positive.