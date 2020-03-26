Commission warns of land claim scam in Eastern Cape

The commission on restitution of land rights has warned about a scam that targets people in the Eastern Cape, promising to fast-track their land claims.

Nomfundo Ntloko-Gobodo, chief land claims commissioner, said government programmes did not require citizens to pay for services.

“Ruthless scammers are swindling the vulnerable land claimants in the Eastern Cape out of their hard-earned money, while purporting to help finalise their claims.”