16,000 hospital beds identified at 52 quarantine sites across SA: De Lille

More than 16,000 hospital beds have been identified at 52 quarantine sites across SA as part of the government's preparations for Friday's lockdown.

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said that, to date, her department has mapped properties that can be used as quarantine sites in all 44 districts and eight metros of the country — and that the work to identify more sites was ongoing.

So far, 16,373 beds have been identified that can be accommodated in the quarantine facilities, which are a combination of government and private facilities.

The department of public works and infrastructure is working with the department of health, which will ultimately sign off on whether the facility complies with the quarantine requirements.

De Lille said the sites they had identified still have to be assessed and approved by the health department.