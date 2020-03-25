Restaurants and cafes to shut down during 21-day curfew

Restaurants and food delivery services will not be operational during the lockdown.

This was announced by the ministry of tourism yesterday after President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed stringent measures in an effort to curb the spread of the highly infectious and deadly Covid-19.

Ramaphosa said from tomorrow midnight, a nation-wide lockdown would be enforced for 21 days. The country has been on state of disaster that has seen drinking holes operating 9am until 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 9am until 1pm on Sundays and public holidays. In addition, public gatherings were limited to 100 people.

"In compliance with the nation-wide lockdown it should be noted that all restaurants, cafes, bars, coffee shops will be required to comply with the nation-wide lockdown for 21 days," said the media statement released yesterday.