MECs who had close encounter with with Netball SA president to undergo Covid-19 testing
Two Limpopo MECs are set to undergo coronavirus testing after they had a close encounter with the president of Netball SA, Cecilia Molokwane, who has announced that she tested positive for the virus.
Limpopo MEC for education Polly Boshielo posted on social media yesterday that: "President Molokwane informed us that she tested positive for Covid-19 after coming back from the UK.
"We trained with her yesterday morning, because she is our personal trainer. I was with MEC for sports, arts and culture Thandi Moraka. We immediately informed MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba and also decided that we self-quarantine until tested.
"We will be tested today [Tuesday] and have to keep indoors until we are cleared."
Boshielo has since called for calm.
"Please don't panic. We are well-taken care of by our colleague MEC Ramathuba. She had advised us to drink immune-boosters. We don't have any signs of coronavirus, but we are responsible leaders who don't want to put other people in danger unnecessarily. That would be inconsiderate and irresponsible as leaders. Hence we self-quarantined and informed the relevant authorities."
Moraka said: "At the moment I'm still busy undergoing coronavirus test and there is nothing much I can say."
Molokwane tested positive for Covid-19 after her business travels in England and Scotland earlier this month
Molokwane had travelled to the UK for meetings with the International Netball Federation (INF) where she serves as a board member.
These meetings took place as SA was gearing up to host the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.
"I found out this morning [yesterday] that I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I did these tests following my return from the UK where I was early this month. I would also like to mention that when we returned, we were screened at the airport (OR Tambo) and everything went well.
"I would like to take this moment to alert the general public that I am currently in quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that I recover fully from the virus. I am not showing any symptoms, however, I will still take precautions to protect everyone around me and myself," said Molokwane.
