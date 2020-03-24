South Africa

WATCH | Julius Malema carrying a child on his back during self-isolation: 'Stay at home cadres'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 24 March 2020 - 09:37
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema is raising awareness about coronavirus while self-isolating at home.

He is spending quality time with family, but it's not glamorous at all. It's as real as many parents know it can be.

In a picture shared on social media, he's carrying a baby on his back. Malema's video has gone viral, as his followers admire his softer side.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown, starting at midnight on Thursday, as government tightens measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

SA has 402 cases of Covid-19. 

Ramaphosa said the lockdown was the only way to ensure that millions are safe. Health-care professionals, members of the military and police officers are among those exempted from the lockdown. 

'Hygiene is essential, be safe', says Julius Malema amid Covid-19 outbreak

The EFF leader is delivering on his promise to raise awareness about the coronavirus.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Malema tells business leaders to put human lives ahead of profit during Covid-19 crisis

EFF leader says business leaders should put human lives first instead of trying to make money.
News
5 days ago

'The impact on the economy is going to be quite devastating': Ramaphosa on Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa says companies in financial distress will have to be helped by the government as part of its relief programme to minimise ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X