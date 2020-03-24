WATCH | Julius Malema carrying a child on his back during self-isolation: 'Stay at home cadres'
EFF leader Julius Malema is raising awareness about coronavirus while self-isolating at home.
He is spending quality time with family, but it's not glamorous at all. It's as real as many parents know it can be.
In a picture shared on social media, he's carrying a baby on his back. Malema's video has gone viral, as his followers admire his softer side.
Self isolation, stay at home cadres. pic.twitter.com/uW8uKPlBR0— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 23, 2020
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown, starting at midnight on Thursday, as government tightens measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
SA has 402 cases of Covid-19.
Ramaphosa said the lockdown was the only way to ensure that millions are safe. Health-care professionals, members of the military and police officers are among those exempted from the lockdown.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.