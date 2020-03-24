South Africa

Political figures do their bit to tackle Covid-19 before lockdown

By Mpho Koka - 24 March 2020 - 13:25
Current and former political figures are doing their bit to slow the spread of Covid-19. Stock photo.
Current and former political figures are doing their bit to slow the spread of Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Wash, avoid, cover, stay at home cadres, use hand sanitiser, perhaps even carry a baby on your back while in isolation.

These are the messages being shared by some of the country's current and former political leaders as the nation counts down the days to the coronavirus lockdown.

Limpopo's provincial government announced an awareness campaign called 'WAC — Wash, Avoid and Cover'.

MEDIA STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TO ALL EDITORS DATE: WEDNESDAY, 18 MARCH 2020 LIMPOPO PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT...

Posted by Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Limpopo on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

EFF leader Julius Malema took to social media and shared a picture of himself carrying a baby on his back as he encouraged the public to self-isolate.

“Stay at home cadres,” was his message to followers.

Former mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba shared a picture himself on social media giving sanitisers to street vendors who handle money when interacting with customers.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane shared on social media how his One South Africa movement was fundraising to get hand sanitisers distributed to rural areas.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting from midnight on Thursday until April 16.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 554 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa.

Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango dies after contracting coronavirus

Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango died on Tuesday after contracting the new coronavirus, his representatives have confirmed.
News
4 hours ago

NBA's Gobert details coronavirus effects, says he temporarily lost sense of smell

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive coronavirus test prompted the NBA to shut down its season, says the virus has caused him to lose his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X