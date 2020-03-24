People in densely populated areas to be moved to 'safer areas'

People in highly populated areas such as informal settlements and townships would soon be asked to move to other government-provided areas.

As the country prepares for a national lockdown to try and curb the spread of coronavirus on Thursday night, the government is facing a challenge of providing services in areas that are congested.

These areas would make it impossible for the health services, among others, to monitor the spread of the virus and also to reach people should they need emergency services due to contracting the virus.

According to human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu, provision of water and sanitation is also a challenge in these areas, which have been identified in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.