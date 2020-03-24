In Tshwane, chickens rule the roost, while Northern Cape is more sheepish

There's a clear winner for the nation's taste buds: South Africans bought just over a billion chickens (yes, that is 1,000-million) in one year.

Next were cattle (3.6-million), sheep (3.1-million) and pigs (2.2-million).

This is according to the Census of Commercial Agriculture, released by Stats SA on Tuesday, based on 2017 data.

A few geographical areas dominate key livestock markets, Stats SA said.

Tshwane in Gauteng sold one in every five chickens nationwide, and the Sarah Baartman district in Eastern Cape sold 39% of SA’s goats.

Sheep in the Northern Cape's Pixley ka Seme district outnumber people six-to-one, Stats SA found.

Covering an area of just over 100,000 square kilometres, the district includes towns such as Victoria West, De Aar and Colesburg.

“The almost 202,000 people who live there are not alone. The district is also home to 1.3-million sheep, the highest population of sheep in the country,” said Stats SA.

With 8-million sheep living on commercial farms nationwide, Pixley ka Seme boasts 16% of the national sheep population.

Right now, if a natural disaster happened in Gauteng’s West Rand district, 31% of the nation’s carrot crop would be at risk.