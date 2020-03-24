Hotel and casino magnate Sol Kerzner laid to rest in private ceremony

While fears over Covid-19 spread in SA, hotel and casino titan Sol Kerzner was buried at a small private funeral attended only by his family on Sunday, a day after he succumbed to cancer.

Kerzner died at his home in Cape Town, surrounded by his family, about 6.30 on Saturday evening.

Ian Douglas, a friend and employee at Kerzner's companies for 20 years, confirmed to TimesLIVE on Tuesday that Kerzer, 84, had been laid to rest.

“He was buried on Sunday with only his close family in attendance. In the Jewish faith the funeral happens very promptly,” said Douglas.

Kerzner is survived by his children Andrea, Beverley, Brandon and Chantal and 10 grandchildren. His eldest son, Howard “Butch'Kerzner, died in a helicopter crash in 2006.