South Africa

Durban's Suncoast Casino temporarily shuts shop ahead of 21-day lockdown

By Suthentira Govender - 24 March 2020 - 14:14
People queue one to two metres apart outside Durban's Suncoast Casino a day before the casino announced it had shut its doors ahead of the 21-day lockdown starting on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Suncoast Casino in Durban has temporarily closed its gaming floors.

Last week, the casino announced it had limited the number of patrons on its floors to 100, after government's declaration of a state of disaster.

When SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE visited the casino on Monday, patrons were seated on chairs in a queue, waiting to access the gaming area.

On Tuesday, after Monday night's announcement of a 21-day lockdown starting at midnight on Thursday, the casino told patrons via text messages that it had temporarily shut up shop.

“Your health and safety is our priority and therefore Suncoast's gaming floor has been temporarily closed. Please support the fight against coronavirus and self-isolate.”

The lockdown is in place until April 16.

'Unite to fight this pandemic': Outa and Cope on Covid-19 lockdown

Civil rights group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the Congress of the People (Cope) have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
News
4 hours ago

