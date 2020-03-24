Covid-19: Bloemfontein church that hosted infected guests says they were screened on arrival in SA

The Divine Restoration Church in Bloemfontein on Tuesday urged congregants who attended a prayer breakfast with international visitors to urgently get tested after confirmation that some guests had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Together with the department of health, we decided to test all attendees of the breakfast at the church premises on March 21 and 22. All those who have not been tested yet, we encourage you to be tested. You can get tested at Pelenomi or Universitas hospitals,” the church said.

The Free State on Tuesday recorded 18 positive infections, with the bulk of cases from the church.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the church had hosted a four-day event this month attended by about 300 people. This included seven visitors from abroad, five of whom had since tested positive for the virus.

“They are still in the Free State. One has been taken to hospital and the others are still in quarantine,” Mkhize said.

In its statement, the church explained how this happened.