Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus death

Zimbabwe’s second Covid-19 coronavirus patient, a 30-year-old man, has died in the capital Harare, state broadcaster said on Monday.

"The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo has confirmed the death of Zororo Makamba, who was the second person to test positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe," the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation tweeted.

Makamba was confirmed positive with the virus on Saturday.

He had travelled to New York late last month and returned home on March 9, transiting through Johannesburg in neighbouring South Africa.

Government said he begun showing mild flu-like symptoms on March 12 that progressively worsened. He consulted a doctor and was instructed to self-quarantine.