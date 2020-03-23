No international visitors allowed as KZN hospitals limit visits to patients

The KwaZulu-Natal department of health is limiting patient visitation and not allowing international visitors at any of its hospitals during the global coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu announced that visiting hours would now be limited to one hour - 1pm to 2pm - and visitors would be limited to two per patient. International visitors will not be allowed at the facilities.

“With the immune system of some in-hospital patients already compromised because of their ailments, the department has a responsibility to prevent infection and minimise their exposure to people who could be carrying the virus unknowingly,” said Simelane-Zulu.