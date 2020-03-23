KZN education department takes matric classes to the airwaves

The KwaZulu-Natal education department will take matric lessons to the airwaves from Monday.

Most radio stations in the province, including Ukhozi FM, Vuma FM, East Coast Radio and Gagasi, are scheduled to hold lessons between Monday and Friday in different time slots.

Some stations will extend lessons to the weekends.

The department said CAPS radio, which is an independent online radio station promoting education, teaching and learning through social engagement, would announce their programmes through social media platforms.

"The announcements will be a constant reminder for all learners, and the KwaZulu-Natal education website will provide information for lessons that will be taking place."

Provincial education spokesman Muzi Mahlambi told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the lessons were targeted at matric pupils.