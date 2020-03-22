Sixth suspect in murder of 83-year-old caught in Mpumalanga
Eastern cape police are hot on the heels of suspects who were involved in the killing on an 83-year-old woman in Sterkspruit who was accused of witchcraft.
So far the police have arrested six people, with the sixth suspects being arrested in Mpumalanga province on Saturday - Human’s Right Day.
Their arrest follows the murder on Thursday last week of Nosayinethi Manundu who was burnt and then forced into a water-filled 150 litre drum filled. She was accused of being responsible for the death of her young relative in Majuba village in Sterskspruit.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the arrest of the 32-year-old in Mpumalanga came after five were arrested in various parts of the Eastern Cape and in the Western Cape.
“All the arrested suspects are facing charges ranging from arson, attempted murder, assault GBH and murder. Five of them appeared in court last week and their case was remanded to March 26 for bail hearing. The sixth suspect is expected at Sterkspruit regional court on Monday on the stated charges. More arrests are expected soon as the investigation continues,” Kinana siad.
The charges of arson come as a result of the deceased home being set alight by the suspects. The house was burnt to ashes.
Following Manundu’s murder, the provincial commissioner of police, accompanied by the women’s caucus in the provincila legislature and the local government leaders in Sterkspruit, visited the home of Manundu to comfort the family and to assure them of the police commitment in finding all the suspects involved in her murder.
Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga handed over groceries and other household items.
More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
