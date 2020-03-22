Sixth suspect in murder of 83-year-old caught in Mpumalanga.

Eastern cape police are hot on the heels of suspects who were involved in the killing on an 83-year-old woman in Sterkspruit who was accused of witchcraft.

So far the police have arrested six people, with the sixth suspects being arrested in Mpumalanga province on Saturday - Human’s Right Day.

Their arrest follows the murder on Thursday last week of Nosayinethi Manundu who was burnt and then forced into a water-filled 150 litre drum filled. She was accused of being responsible for the death of her young relative in Majuba village in Sterskspruit.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the arrest of the 32-year-old in Mpumalanga came after five were arrested in various parts of the Eastern Cape and in the Western Cape.