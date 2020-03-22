Fort Hare student dies after assault with iron bar

A student at the University of Fort Hare has died of injuries sustained during an assault at a residence, university management said.

Alice-based student, Siphumle Nzo, was allegedly hit on the head with an iron bar by a fellow student last Saturday at the university's Marikana residence. He was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Alice before being transferred to Frere Hospital in East London, DispatchLIVE reported.

“Sadly, [on Saturday] morning he succumbed to his injuries. The university is in contact with the family,” said UFH director of institutional advancement Tandi Mapukata.

A suspect was arrested for the murder and remains in custody at the Alice police station, according to Mapukata.

“The university will monitor the case and at the appropriate time, applicable disciplinary process will be meted out according to university policy,” Mapukata said.

This is the third student death on the Alice campus since the beginning of 2020.