Technology to the rescue as chief justice Mogoeng restricts court access

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has issued a directive restricting court attendance as one of the measures adopted by heads of court to curb the spread of Covid-19 in courts around the country.

According to the directive published on Friday, only people with a material interest in a case - such as litigants, accused, witnesses and those who may be needed to provide support, such as those accompanying children, victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse, the elderly and people with disabilities - will be permitted to enter courts.

Family members, representatives of special interest or support groups and journalists will also be allowed.

The directive says non-essential visitors will only be allowed into the court precinct with the permission of the head of court.