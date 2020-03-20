OR Tambo airport looks at exit screening to curb coronavirus spread

The OR Tambo International Airport is considering introducing scanners in the domestic terminal in an effort to curb coronavirus infections.

Passengers are only scanned on arrival from international flights, especially those from affected countries, however, as local infections have been

reported, the airport is looking at strengthening its efforts at the domestic terminal.

The airport's senior manager for corporate affairs Betty Maloka confirmed that the move was on the cards.

"We are currently engaging both the Gauteng province and the City of Ekurhuleni for additional emergency management service staff that will assist Port Health Services to activate exit screening at international and domestic departures."