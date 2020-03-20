OR Tambo airport looks at exit screening to curb coronavirus spread
The OR Tambo International Airport is considering introducing scanners in the domestic terminal in an effort to curb coronavirus infections.
Passengers are only scanned on arrival from international flights, especially those from affected countries, however, as local infections have been
reported, the airport is looking at strengthening its efforts at the domestic terminal.
The airport's senior manager for corporate affairs Betty Maloka confirmed that the move was on the cards.
"We are currently engaging both the Gauteng province and the City of Ekurhuleni for additional emergency management service staff that will assist Port Health Services to activate exit screening at international and domestic departures."
The airport is the busiest in Africa with 38,000 thousands people working there, including staff from 63 airlines. It handles 22-million passengers annually. Maloka said some of the efforts introduced included:
Screening of passengers on flights from countries declared high risk (Italy, Spain, the US, UK, China, Iran, France, Germany and South Korea);
- Disinfection particularly at arrival gates, buses and all passenger facilitation areas;
- Hand-sanitising stations installed and the cleaning schedules of high-contact areas updated for more frequent sterilisation in line with NICD recommendations; and
- All airport staff interfacing with passengers have been supplied with protective respiratory masks and gloves to minimise the risk of infection.
Maloka said they were constantly educating airport staff and airport users on Covid-19.
