South Africa

OR Tambo airport looks at exit screening to curb coronavirus spread

By Isaac Mahlangu - 20 March 2020 - 06:56
The move is being considered in an an effort to curb coronavirus infections.
The move is being considered in an an effort to curb coronavirus infections.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

The OR Tambo International Airport is considering introducing scanners in the domestic terminal in an effort to curb coronavirus infections.

Passengers are only scanned on arrival from international flights, especially those from affected countries, however, as local infections have been
reported, the airport is looking at strengthening its efforts at the domestic terminal.

The airport's senior manager for corporate affairs Betty Maloka confirmed that the move was on the cards.

"We are currently engaging both the Gauteng province and the City of Ekurhuleni for additional emergency management service staff that will assist Port Health Services to activate exit screening at international and domestic departures."

Screening facilities for coronavirus at bus and taxi ranks

High-density public transport spaces such as taxi and bus ranks will soon be equipped with screening facilities to curb the spread of coronavirus.
News
3 days ago

Covid-19: Cruise ship free to sail from Cape Town after quarantine is lifted

Transnet has lifted the Covid-19 quarantine on two ships at Cape Town harbour, which are now free to depart
News
1 day ago

The airport is the busiest in Africa with 38,000 thousands people working there, including staff from 63 airlines. It handles 22-million passengers annually. Maloka said some of the efforts introduced included:

Screening of passengers on flights from countries declared high risk (Italy, Spain, the US, UK, China, Iran, France, Germany and South Korea);

  • Disinfection particularly at arrival gates, buses and all passenger facilitation areas;
  • Hand-sanitising stations installed and the cleaning schedules of high-contact areas updated for more frequent sterilisation in line with NICD recommendations; and
  • All airport staff interfacing with passengers have been supplied with protective respiratory masks and gloves to minimise the risk of infection.

Maloka said they were constantly educating airport staff and airport users on Covid-19.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X