Off-duty KZN metro cop found dead in car on N2

By Orrin Singh - 20 March 2020 - 11:42
A man, believed to be a metro police inspector, was found dead on the side of the N2 near the old Durban airport site on Friday.
A KwaZulu-Natal metro police officer was found with a single gunshot wound to his chest in a vehicle, parked on the side of the N2 near the old airport, south of Durban, on Friday. 

Durban metro police head Steve Middleton confirmed that the officer was one of their members. 

“I know exactly what happened, but I cannot comment,” he said. 

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said the officer was found in a vehicle on the northbound lane, heading towards Durban, and was declared deceased upon arrival of paramedics. 

“On arrival, paramedics found Saps in attendance and found a vehicle parked on the side. On assessment it was found that a male, believed to be in his 40s and believed to be a policeman, sustained a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.”

Jamieson said paramedics could do nothing further. 

It is understood that the officer held the rank of inspector at Durban's metro police. 

This is a developing story.

