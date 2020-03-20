MultiChoice amplifies news about Covid-19 across the continent

MultiChoice is rolling out Africa-wide public service announcements and making news channels more widely available to share credible information about Covid-19.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said as of March 20, some news channels will be available for subscribers and non-subscribers on the DStv Now app.

Mawela said CNN had also been added to DStv Family and access subscribers, and Africanews has launched on DStv Channel 417.

“We have been in constant communication with health authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and we will be rolling out Africa-wide public service announcements on Covid-19,” he said.

“It is important that all of us take heed of the announcements and advice from trusted experts so we can look after our own health and that of our loved ones.”

MultiChoice said in light of the disruptions to the school year, it would also provide access to educational content to “help keep young minds stimulated and engaged”.