Gauteng health department limits visiting hours at health care facilities to one hour a day

The Gauteng health department has imposed restrictions to visiting hours at health facilities in the province in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The restrictions follow the declaration of the Covid-19 outbreak as a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the announcement of the Gauteng provincial government response measures,” the department said in a statement.

It said visiting hours would be limited to one hour per day between 12pm-1pm.

“A patient will be allowed a maximum of two visitors per day. Only one visitor per patient will be allowed at a time for no more than 15 minutes,” the department said.

It has also banned the rotation of visitors.

“Any visits outside the prescribed time arrangements must be made and authorised by the attending doctor.”