Coronavirus cases in SA have increased to 202

The total number of Covid-19 cases in SA is now 202 with seven cases in the Free State - which recorded its first case a day ago.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that Gauteng had 33 cases, Western Cape 11 and KwaZulu-Natal seven.

The first five people who tested positive in the Free State had travelled from abroad and attended a religious gathering. They are in isolation in a local bed and breakfast.

On Thursday, government said there were 150 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country. This did not include the new Free State cases which were confirmed later in the day.