'Wife beater' pastor says clashes in marriage are normal

A Cape Town pastor whose video has been trending on Facebook for allegedly “assaulting his wife”, denies that he was a violent man.

In the video that has clocked 200,000 views, the pastor who also preaches on Umhlobo Wenene on Sundays, is seen in front of his house and he is insulted by a group of women. In the commotion the video has captures, police can be seen while neighbours are heard shouting that the pastor has been assaulting his wife for many years.

In another video, the pastor is seen holding a brick with his right hand, threatening to hit one of the women with it. The videos were taken last week, after residents had called the police to intervene in what they say it had been a long running case of domestic violence.

One of the neighbours said: “He has been beating his wife; one day she came to our house at 12 midnight, with bleeding wounds. He has even deprived his own kids a right to go to school and be educated.”

Other people in the video can be heard labelling the pastor a “wife beater”.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, the pastor said his wife was a social worker and both of them were against gender-based violence or domestic violence. He said he was made aware by friends and family that he was trending on social media. However, he does not deny that on the day the police were called in after he had clashed with his wife.

“When police arrived, the incident had happened an hour earlier. We clashed on views that I am not willing to go into detail about. Like all married couples, sometimes we clash and we forgive each other. But I have never laid a hand on my wife,” the pastor said.