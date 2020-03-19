'Wife beater' pastor says clashes in marriage are normal
A Cape Town pastor whose video has been trending on Facebook for allegedly “assaulting his wife”, denies that he was a violent man.
In the video that has clocked 200,000 views, the pastor who also preaches on Umhlobo Wenene on Sundays, is seen in front of his house and he is insulted by a group of women. In the commotion the video has captures, police can be seen while neighbours are heard shouting that the pastor has been assaulting his wife for many years.
In another video, the pastor is seen holding a brick with his right hand, threatening to hit one of the women with it. The videos were taken last week, after residents had called the police to intervene in what they say it had been a long running case of domestic violence.
One of the neighbours said: “He has been beating his wife; one day she came to our house at 12 midnight, with bleeding wounds. He has even deprived his own kids a right to go to school and be educated.”
Other people in the video can be heard labelling the pastor a “wife beater”.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE, the pastor said his wife was a social worker and both of them were against gender-based violence or domestic violence. He said he was made aware by friends and family that he was trending on social media. However, he does not deny that on the day the police were called in after he had clashed with his wife.
“When police arrived, the incident had happened an hour earlier. We clashed on views that I am not willing to go into detail about. Like all married couples, sometimes we clash and we forgive each other. But I have never laid a hand on my wife,” the pastor said.
“When police arrived, I explained everything and they understood. People who know me, they know that by nature I am not a violent person. We have been married for 20 years and we have three kids. Disagreements exist in all marriages and we cannot avoid that.”
On the issue of depriving his children a right to education, he said: “Two years ago, my wife and I decided to home school our kids. They are being tutored online through Switch on Academy because of the Christian values we believe in. If people could come to my house during the day, they are busy studying and busy with their school work.”
On making threats with a brick, the pastor said his intentions was never to hit the women in the video but to scare them away. The pastor further said he was getting legal advice because he felt his right to privacy was violated by a neighbour who took the video without his consent.
