'We don't feel safe': Gauteng doctors on the front line against coronavirus

“I don’t feel safe as a doctor. The practice we are working from is [near] OR Tambo [International Airport] and a lot of the patients we see on a daily basis work at the airport.”

These are the words of a medical practitioner who works at a public hospital, where tests are done to detect Covid-19. She and other doctors TimesLIVE spoke to did not want to be named, fearing reprisal.

There were 116 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country as of Wednesday morning, with most of the cases detected in Gauteng.

The doctor said patients were becoming more anxious as the number of coronavirus cases increased.

“A lot more patients are asking questions about symptoms and where to get sanitisers [and] wipes,” she said.