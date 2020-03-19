Religious leaders vow to back Ramaphosa on plans for Covid-19

Religious leaders who met with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national command council looking into the coronavirus outbreak threw their weight behind government's efforts to curb its spread.

The religious leaders met with Ramaphosa and minister's who are part of the command council behind close doors in Pretoria on Thursday morning. Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana of the South African Council of Churches said they promise to abide by the laws and restrictions imposed as part of the declaration of the national state of disaster.