Ramaphosa apologises to religious leaders for not consulting them earlier on coronavirus matters

President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to religious leaders for not being able to consult with all of them on certain matters relating to government's reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ramaphosa addressed the religious leaders ahead of a closed meeting he's having with them at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

The meeting comes after Ramaphosa declared the national state of disaster which among others restricts the gathering of 100 or more people which impacts directly on religious institutions.

Ramaphosa told those in attendance that the urgency of the situation didn't allow government to reach out to religious leaders.

He said government had only been able to informally interact with a few religious leaders on this matter.

"Where we've not been able to consult with you on certain matters, we hope that you'll understand that the urgency that we've been working under has made in difficult for us as government to touch and talk to each one of you," Ramaphosa said.

The meeting will be happening behind closed doors but Ramaphosa is expected to address the media on the outcomes of the meeting attended by various religious leaded from different religions groups in the country.

The religious leaders would be briefed on the coronavirus situation in the countries and measures that have been put in place in an effort to curb its spread.

Members of the national command council led by Ramaphosa which include Deputy President David Mabuza and other ministers incliding Dr Zweli Mkhize are in attendance.