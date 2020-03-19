Plan to erect concrete barriers between SA and Mozambique set to resume

The issue of cross-border crime between SA and Mozambique has been a long-standing one, dating back more than a decade.

In October, Times Select detailed how government was well into production of the concrete barriers — known as New Jersey barriers.

This followed an on-site visit to the Jersey barrier construction site at Umhlabuyalingana municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal by MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli.

The barrier itself is large and has SoilCem backfill, which will ensure the barriers are not quickly moved by force.

Government's plan includes the installation of these barriers along 54km of the border fence from the Indian Ocean to Ndumo. This entire stretch has been identified as a priority section because of the theft of vehicles associated with the absence of an effective barrier.

This phase would include the installation of the barriers along 8km of the entire 54km stretch.

A media statement, issued on behalf of Ntuli, noted the project was, however, not intended to control pedestrian movement across the border.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala in the meantime ordered that the police personnel implicated in the stealing of vehicles and various cross-border crimes would be removed from operating in the area.