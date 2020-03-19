'No clean water to wash hands,' say Hammanskraal residents

Water shortages have made it difficult for Hammanskraal residents to follow advice from authorities to wash hands regularly as safety measure against the spread of coronavirus.

The area, situated north of Pretoria, relies on water delivered by water trucks after the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) found in July that tap water in the area was not safe for human consumption.

However, several areas have not had water delivered for two weeks, making it difficult for residents to constantly wash hands in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Joyce Moshoeshoe, 77, who lives with her granddaughter in Temba's Unit 2, told Sowetan yesterday she had given up on trying anything to avoid contacting the coronavirus.

"We've had two weeks now without any truck coming to deliver water, what do we do? We are now forced to use the very same unclean tap water to wash our hands," Moshoeshoe said.